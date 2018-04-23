Pedestrian among injured in weekend crash near Bellis Fair

Several people were hurt — including a pedestrian — Saturday afternoon in a crash near Bellis Fair mall, Bellingham Police said.
Police Lt. Don Almer said the wreck was about 4 p.m. Saturday near the corner of Meridian Street and East Bellis Fair Parkway.
Almer said at least five people were hurt, but none of them suffered life-threatening injuries.
Reports on the incident were incomplete, he said.
It was unknown how the crash was caused or whether any citations were issued.
One car ended up on its side on a sidewalk near a crosswalk and another car in the street had heavy front-end damage.
