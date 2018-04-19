Here's how Bellingham will honor immigrant communities once pushed out of the county

The installation ceremony for the Arch of Healing and Reconciliation is set for Saturday at Bellingham City Hall at 210 Lottie St.
The ceremony is 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Rising 12 feet and weighing 10 tons, the arch acknowledges shameful periods in Bellingham and Whatcom County history, when the Chinese were pushed out in 1885, a mob came for East Indian mill workers in 1907, and Japanese-Americans were forced into internment camps in 1942.
Made of red granite, it will honor those early pioneers from China, India and Japan — and all immigrants who have come to the Pacific Northwest since the 1800s to work and for a chance at new lives, community organizers behind the effort said.
The arch will be installed at Lottie and North Commercial streets, next to the lawn behind the Bellingham Public Library and across from City Hall.
Details: archofhealing.org.
