Motorcyclist thrown 150 to 200 feet during I-5 accident, according to scanner report

A motorcyclist was thrown 150 to 200 feet, according to scanner reports, during an accident Tuesday afternoon on southbound Interstate 5 just north of milepost 246.
The motorcycle collided with the guardrail shortly before 3 p.m., according to an email from Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman, who said she didn't believe any other vehicles were involved.
The rider was being transported to the hospital, but Axtman said she hadn't heard the extent of the injuries. Scanner reports said the rider had labored breathing, chest pain, broken arm and was not alert.
This story will be updated.
Comments