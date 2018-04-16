We all know it's been raining quite a bit recently. Do we have reason to worry, yet?

Because of heavy rain over the past several days, Northwest Washington is under an increased threat of landslides through Tuesday, meteorologists said.
Halfway through April, Bellingham already has received more than the 2.69 inches of rain that normally falls during the entire month, according to National Weather Service records.
"This elevated threat will persist through Tuesday, before slowly decreasing over the following few days," the weather service said on its forecast page for Bellingham.
Sound Transit canceled service on one of its Sounder lines because of a mudslide Monday, the agency said on Twitter.
Chuckanut Drive in Whatcom County and Amtrak service for Seattle-Vancouver, B.C. — both occasionally closed by slides — were operating normally.
Shifting earth damaged at least one trail in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest in Snohomish County, according a to a tweet from the U.S. Forest Service.
Flooding of local rivers and streams isn't a concern now, according to U.S. Geological Survey readings on the Nooksack River.
Gages showed Monday that the river was 5 feet below flood stage near Nugents Corner and about 10 feet below flood stage at Ferndale.
