Bellingham crews are flushing water pipes. What does that mean for your home?

Crews working for the City of Bellingham are conducting their annual water main flushing through May 4.
The water mains are flushed from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to clear out build up of mineral deposit in the pipes. In June, crews will flush the entire downtown area in one night, though that has not yet been scheduled.
Homes in areas where mains are being flushed this month may experience temporary discolored water, but it is not harmful to drink, city officials said.
However, the discolored water may stain laundry while the mains are being flushed.
If you find discolored water coming out of your tap, city officials advise running cold water in your bathtub for a few minutes to clear pipes in your house.
