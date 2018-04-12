'Nobody thinks it will happen to them' - Ferndale students stage mock DUI crash

As Ferndale High School students prepare for the rites of spring, including prom and graduation, several law enforcement agencies reminded them of another -- the mock DUI crash.
St. Joseph hospital, Whatcom County Fire District 7, Washington State Patrol, Ferndale Police and Airlift Northwest teamed together to conduct the Thursday morning drill, which included two wrecked cars on the school's football field, a helicopter landing to transport "victims," and ambulances, police and fire vehicles.
Jacob Anderson, a volunteer firefighter with Fire District 7 who organized the event, said if the drill saved only one life or prevented a drunk driving crash, it would be worthwhile.
"A lot of people are like 'it won't happen to me, I know it happens but it won't happen to me, I'm a careful driver,'" said Alyssa Willett, a sophomore who played one of the victims and was dressed in evening gown. "I just hope people try to listen and ... be prepared for the situation."
A wrecked vehicle surrounded by police tape also said at the Vista Drive roundabout, as part of the display for Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a public campaign by the National Safety Council.
