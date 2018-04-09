Here's where Whatcom County's next roundabout is going

Work is starting soon on another Whatcom County roundabout.
Blaine's Colacurcio Brothers is scheduled to begin construction at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 16, at the intersection of Mt. Baker Highway and State Route 9, also known as Valley Highway, near Deming.
Work is expected to last until mid-June and flaggers will direct traffic through the area during most of the construction, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The reason for the roundabout is to reduce severe crashes in that area, according to WSDOT. It will lower the speed of travelers on Mt. Baker Highway, allowing drivers on State Route 9 to turn left and to enter the intersection safely.
WSDOT expects delays of up to 30 minutes will take place at times during construction, so they recommend travelers plan accordingly.
