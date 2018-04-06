There's so much snow at Mt. Baker that this happened

Making a phone call might be difficult today at the Mt. Baker Ski Area, where heavy snow has knocked out mobile service, officials said.
A fiber optic cable that operates cellphone service was crushed under the weight of some 777 inches of snow that fell this season at the ski area east of Bellingham.
"We are currently working on replacing the cable and should have cellphones back up in a couple of days.," ski area officials said at their website.
Credit card service was still working and the ski area is open, the website said.
Light rain was falling Friday at the ski area, where there was a 189-inch base at Heather Meadows and a 251-inch base at Panorama Dome. Its snowpack is the deepest of the North Cascades ski areas.
Rain was forecast Saturday at the ski area, turning to snow overnight and then showers in Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
