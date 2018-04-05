Craving grilled cheese and hot sauce? Here's where to find it Saturday in Bellingham.

The Bellingham Farmers Market opens for the season Saturday, bringing with it a buffet of locally made flavors that include breads, poke and meat pies.
Crafters selling jewelry, pottery and clothes will be there as well. And don't forget about the produce.
It's early in the season, so you won't get the full largesse of the county's bounty, but you'll get greens and a bit more thanks to the greenhouses and the hoop houses that have gone up in recent years.
"There still should be plenty of things like kale and mustard greens and mizuna," said Caprice Teske, market director for Bellingham Farmers Market.
Be on the lookout for broccoli rabe, which has overwintered and is sweeter in the spring.
Growers also will be selling plenty of plant starts for those of you itching to get out into your own garden.
And should you have questions about what it is you're consuming, go ahead and ask. It's likely the maker will be right there next to you.
New flavors
The market, which is entering its 26th season, has 15 new vendors as well as many returning favorites that are primarily from Whatcom and Skagit counties.
Calypso Kitchen will be one of the new faces, offering up items such as chickpea snacks and Caribbean sauces.
El Fuego Pepper Sauce, which makes small-batch hot sauces, also will be new as will Something Cheesy, for those of you who suddenly get a mad craving for a grilled cheese sandwich ... or two.
Dimitri Olive Farms will debut at the market too, bringing extra virgin olive oil and olives directly from the vendors' farm in the Southern Peloponnese region of Greece.
Herb's Cider also is coming to the Saturday market, although it's not expected to be there until June.
The cider maker also plans to put in a cider-only tavern at 1228 Bay St., near The Upfront Theatre, as it taps into what seems to be the up and coming thing in Bellingham.
Market hours
The Bellingham Farmers Market officially kicks off on Saturday with a 10 a.m. cabbage toss.
It will be open on Saturdays through Dec. 22 at Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave. (near the corner of Railroad Avenue and East Maple Street). Its hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Bellingham Farmers Market isn't the only one offering up yummy food, produce and crafts. Other farmers markets in Whatcom County include:
The Fairhaven Market occurs Wednesdays, from June 6 through Aug. 29, at the Fairhaven Village Green, 1207 10th Street. The market has new hours of 3 to 7 p.m.
Ferndale Farmers Market is on Fridays, from June 15 to Oct. 5, at Centennial Riverwalk Park, 1985 Main St. Hours are 3 to 7 p.m.
Lynden Farmers Market is on Saturdays — a new day — from June 16 to Sept. 29 at Centennial Park, 319 Grover St. Hours are 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
