These Easter eggs hidden around Bellingham truly are golden — though some are silver

They may look like the kind of plastic Easter eggs you can buy 50 to a pack, but these are not your average eggs. And what's inside is way better than a jellybean, Peep or even a piece of chocolate — though please don't eat it.

Bellingham Coin Shop & Iron Gate Estates, 1806, Cornwall Ave., has decided to spread some Easter cheer by hiding hundreds of plastic Easter eggs around Bellingham, according to store manager Katie Buss.





And you don't even have to be a kid to love what's inside.

Most of the eggs are filled with gold and silver, such as 90-percent silver dimes, 90-percent silver quarters, Morgan Dollars, a 10-ounce bar of silver or a 1/10-ounce gold coin. Some eggs even have Wheat Pennies.

The value of the contents of each egg, according to Buss, range between $3 and $270.

Thanks, Easter Bunny! Bok! Bok!

Bellingham Coin hid about 200 eggs on Thursday night, Buss said, and plans are to hide up to 300 more Friday and through the Easter weekend. So far, most of the eggs have been stashed in Bellingham parks, Buss said, listing Cornwall Park, 3424 Meridian St., Elizabeth Park, 2205 Elizabeth St., Fouts Park on Ellsworth Street between G and H streets, Maritime Heritage Park, 500 W. Holly St. and Squalicum Beach off Eldridge Avenue as places where eggs have already been hidden, though social media posts say eggs also have been discovered in downtown Bellingham and Fairhaven.

The whole plan was hatched Wednesday by Bellingham Coin owner Randall Wick, who along with the store's staff began to put it into action Thursday. Wick announced his plans on Facebook Wednesday.

"Randall is super into the community and giving back to the community and doing good," Buss said. " That's his big goal is to do good and shine a little light on everybody's day and maker their life a little better. That's why he had this idea to do this."

Social media has already started to take notice of his generosity.