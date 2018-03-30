Law enforcement work a traffic scene at Guide Meridian at Wiser Lake Road at 9:56 a.m. Friday in this image from a traffic camera.
Law enforcement work a traffic scene at Guide Meridian at Wiser Lake Road at 9:56 a.m. Friday in this image from a traffic camera. Washington State Department of Transportation Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Law enforcement work a traffic scene at Guide Meridian at Wiser Lake Road at 9:56 a.m. Friday in this image from a traffic camera. Washington State Department of Transportation Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Local

Downed power lines close Guide Meridian

By Denver Pratt

dpratt@bhamherald.com

March 30, 2018 10:14 AM

Downed power lines are blocking both lanes of travel on Guide Meridian, near Wiser Lake near Lynden, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Northbound Guide Meridian is closed at Pole Road, and southbound is closed at Wiser Lake Road, according to emergency radio traffic.

A driver reportedly struck a pole at 7121 Guide Meridian minutes after 9:45 a.m. Friday. The driver was out of the vehicle and walking around, but it was unknown whether there were any injuries, according to emergency radio traffic. There was also a large dog in the vehicle.

A second traffic incident has also occurred, but it unclear on the details at this time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Drivers are urged to use alternative routes.

This story will be updated.

Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt

  Comments  