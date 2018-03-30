Downed power lines close Guide Meridian

Downed power lines are blocking both lanes of travel on Guide Meridian, near Wiser Lake near Lynden, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Northbound Guide Meridian is closed at Pole Road, and southbound is closed at Wiser Lake Road, according to emergency radio traffic.
A driver reportedly struck a pole at 7121 Guide Meridian minutes after 9:45 a.m. Friday. The driver was out of the vehicle and walking around, but it was unknown whether there were any injuries, according to emergency radio traffic. There was also a large dog in the vehicle.
A second traffic incident has also occurred, but it unclear on the details at this time.
Drivers are urged to use alternative routes.
This story will be updated.
