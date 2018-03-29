They were conducting a patrol with the Canadians, when they received an assistance call

A U.S. Coast Guard boat from the Bellingham station made a nice save Thursday, according to a post on Facebook.
The crew aboard a 45-foot response boat was conducting a shiprider patrol with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, according to the post, when it was diverted to the south end of Lopez Island to respond to two divers in distress.
The crew was able safely pick up the divers and transfer them back to their dive boat.
The post included photos of the rescue.
