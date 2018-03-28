Search and rescue was able to track this Bellingham teen's cell phone to find him

A Bellingham teen was airlifted and taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee Sunday afternoon, according to a story posted by ncwlife.com, after an accident on Blewett Pass.

Sergeant Kent Sisson of the Chelan County Sherriff's office to ncwlife.com that the 17-year-old, who was unidentified in the story, suffered a significant injury.

The victim's cell phone helped lead rescuers to his location, which was about two miles from the Blewtt Pass Sno-Park.

Neither the Chelan or Kittitas county sherrif's departments had any more information to release.