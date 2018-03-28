A Bellingham teen was airlifted and taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee Sunday afternoon after an accident on Blewett Pass.
A Bellingham teen was airlifted and taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee Sunday afternoon after an accident on Blewett Pass. Pete Peterson Associated Press
A Bellingham teen was airlifted and taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee Sunday afternoon after an accident on Blewett Pass. Pete Peterson Associated Press

Local

Search and rescue was able to track this Bellingham teen's cell phone to find him

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

March 28, 2018 05:02 PM

A Bellingham teen was airlifted and taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee Sunday afternoon, according to a story posted by ncwlife.com, after an accident on Blewett Pass.

Sergeant Kent Sisson of the Chelan County Sherriff's office to ncwlife.com that the 17-year-old, who was unidentified in the story, suffered a significant injury.

The victim's cell phone helped lead rescuers to his location, which was about two miles from the Blewtt Pass Sno-Park.

Neither the Chelan or Kittitas county sherrif's departments had any more information to release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related stories from Bellingham Herald

  Comments  