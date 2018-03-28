Here's what had traffic snarled on southbound Interstate 5 Wednesday afternoon

An excavator that was being transported on a flatbed truck on southbound Interstate 5 "snagged an edge" of the Alabama Street overpass Wednesday afternoon and pulled a piece of rebar loose, according to a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Emergency responders and the department's incident response team closed the right lane where concrete debris fell, and the lane remained closed until WSDOT bridge and Bellingham city crews were able to inspect the bridge.

Both lanes had to be closed briefly, before crews determined the structure was safe, trimmed a loose piece of rebar and re-opened the lanes. Plans are to repair the bridge when traffic volumes are lower, according to the release.

During the closure, backed up southbound traffic extended to Northwest Avenue, and northbound traffic also saw some congestion.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The right lane of Southbound I-5 just before Iowa in #Bellingham is blocked. Traffic getting by in left lane but it is slow going. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/sZG7h8m9X9 — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) March 28, 2018

Southbound I-5 backup stretches from Alabama past Meridian in #Bellingham. Right lane blocked south of Sunset. Nothing blocking NB but delays as drivers slow for crash scene. Delay SB trips, if you can or consider alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/t24YKKluT7 — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) March 28, 2018