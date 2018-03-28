An excavator that was being transported on a flatbed truck on southbound Interstate 5 "snagged an edge" of the Alabama Street overpass Wednesday afternoon and pulled a piece of rebar loose, causing traffic to back up while crews inspected the damage.
Here's what had traffic snarled on southbound Interstate 5 Wednesday afternoon

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

March 28, 2018 03:57 PM

An excavator that was being transported on a flatbed truck on southbound Interstate 5 "snagged an edge" of the Alabama Street overpass Wednesday afternoon and pulled a piece of rebar loose, according to a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Emergency responders and the department's incident response team closed the right lane where concrete debris fell, and the lane remained closed until WSDOT bridge and Bellingham city crews were able to inspect the bridge.

Both lanes had to be closed briefly, before crews determined the structure was safe, trimmed a loose piece of rebar and re-opened the lanes. Plans are to repair the bridge when traffic volumes are lower, according to the release.

During the closure, backed up southbound traffic extended to Northwest Avenue, and northbound traffic also saw some congestion.

