Remodeling complete, this downtown Bellingham staple is open for business

The downtown post office is back in business with a look that will remind longtime residents of the city's past.
After a year of remodeling the space in the Federal Building at 104 W. Magnolia St., the post office reopened on Monday. The building, which was purchased by the City of Bellingham in 2004 for $1, was originally built in 1913 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The service window of the post office is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, where people can get pick up stamps, money orders and shipping supplies. Access to the lobby and the mailboxes is available 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, according to the United States Postal Service website.
The remodeling work was done using the original building plans and photographs as reference, said Amy Cloud, a spokeswoman for the city.
The construction cost was around $1.6 million, but the city had access to a $920,000 grant funded by the Washington State Historical Society, Cloud said.
Much of the upgrades to the building is now complete and the spaces inside are occupied. There's still plenty of other work to be done, Cloud said, including restoring some skylights, plumbing and electrical work. Work is also being scheduled to renovate the basement.
