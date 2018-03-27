Planning to visit the Easter bunny in Canada this weekend? You may want to reconsider

If your Easter weekend plans involve heading north of the border, make sure you leave extra early and remember to bring your patience.
According to a story published Monday by the Vancouver Sun, ongoing construction at the Peace Arch border crossing (Interstate 5) in Blaine has reduced the usual number of lanes heading into Canada from 10 to six. Five of those of those lanes will be for general traffic, leaving just one for NEXUS pass holders.
The Canada Border Services Agency recommended via twitter on Monday that travelers use one of the other border crossings that link Whatcom County to British Columbia. Construction is expected to continue through the weekend.
Other options include the Pacific Highway (truck crossing) in Blaine, the Aldergrove crossing on the Guide Meridian and the Sumas crossing.
The border services agency said that in 2017 more than 80,000 vehicles and 166,000 travelers crossed the border between Whatcom County and British Columbia on the Easter weekend, which is a holiday weekend for Canadians. The busiest crossing, as usual, was at Peace Arch.
A number of travelers already discovered how difficult the border could be the last couple of weekends:
