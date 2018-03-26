A pilgrimage for the state's best coffee? The trip is a lot shorter than you'd think

Many Whatcom County residents believe the best cure for our "spring" weather — the dreary, gray, bone-chilling drizzle that you're probably staring out a window at right now — is a hot cup of coffee.

Fortunately, there are a number of quality choices around town — heck, you probably only need to brave the elements and walk to the end of your street to find one, as Bellingham was ranked among the top 10 small cities in the United States that provide the best caffeine fix by National Geographic Travel.

Now Two Bellingham coffee houses have been ranked among the state's best by different online publications.

Camber Coffee (221, W. Holly St., Bellingham) was judged the best coffee in the state of Washington in an article posted by foodandwine.com Friday that ranks the top coffee spots in each state.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

That's saying a lot, especially with the coffee-crazy culture found in Seattle and other larger cities in the state.

"Already no stranger to a good cup of coffee, Bellingham, a lively college town closer to Vancouver, B.C., than Seattle, reached top tier status with the addition of this very fine roaster, an extraordinary collective of expertise that has more than a few baristas and café owners around the country just a little bit excited," Food & Wine wrote in the article.

"A very nearly elegant, all-day café — Camber's first foray on to the retail side — in downtown Bellingham is pilgrimage-worthy."

As for runners up in the state? Foodandwine.com also recommended trying Narrative Coffee in Everett and Olympia Coffee Roasters in Tacoma.

Meanwhile, seattlerefined.com on Monday ranked Bellingham's Black Drop Coffehouse (300 W. Champion St.) one of the five best places to have a great cup of coffee outside Seattle but still in Washington.

"With options like the a peanut butter banana mocha called Fat Elvis, or the popular Bee’s Knees rose honey latte, those who enjoy a little adventure with their coffee can come to Black Drop Coffeehouse at the oldest independent coffee house in Bellingham for one of their signature drinks," seattlerefined.com wrote. "If you're more of a simple guy/gal, don’t worry. They serve a great cup of brewed coffee too."

Read More undefined

Others making Seattle Refined's list were Manifesto in Tacoma, Burial Grounds in Olympia, J5 in Leavenworth and Spaceman Coffee in Spokane.

But why would you travel that far when you've got great coffee right here?