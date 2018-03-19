If you shopped at these Haggen stores last week, check your fridge for these items

Three Whatcom County Haggen stores were included among a list of 12 voluntarily recalling deli products that contain raw Taylor Farms brand diced yellow onions, according to a press release by the grocery chain on Saturday.
The recall is being made in cooperation with Taylor Farms of diced yellow onions that may be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the release.
The Whatcom County stores included in the recall are the Meridian and Barkley locations in Bellingham and the Ferndale Haggen. Other locations included Oak Harbor, Burlington, Olympia, Stanwood, Snohomish, Woodinville, Mount Vernon, Lake Stevens and Marysville.
The recall includes three items sold in the deli from the full-service or self-service cases and packaged in clear containers with sell-by dates from March 15-19 printed on the scale label: Old Fashion Potato Salad (UPC 202932), Cashew Chicken Salad (UPC 202928) and Turkey Curry Salad (UPC 202986). It also includes three items from the self-service case with sell by dates of March 15-19: Cashew Chicken Salad Wrap (UPC 203681), Cashew Chicken Croissants 2-pack (UPC 203908) and Cashew Chicken Croissant Tray (UPC 203812). Tartar Sauce (UPC 202804) from the self service case in a clear 12-ounce container with a sell-by date from March 13-27 also was recalled, along with tarter sauce (UPC 206000, 206001, 206004, 206006) offered as a condiment with made-to-order Fish & Chips from purchased from the deli between March 13 and 17.
Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly or those with weakened immunity systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting or abdominal pain.
No illness associated with the recall have been reported, according to the release, which stated that Haggen is issuing the recall "out of an abundance of caution."
Customers who purchased recalled products should them or return them to the store for full refund.
