On the road? Expect delays on these Whatcom County highways

If you're planning a drive down Chuckanut or a trip to Mt. Baker Ski Area, be advised that road crews will start several high resurfacing projects beginning Monday.
Work crews with the Washington Department of Transportation will work on these highways in Whatcom and Skagit counties:
- Chuckanut Drive (State Route 11), from Fairhaven to Teddy Bear Cove, and another stretch south of Oyster Dome,
- Guide Meridian (SR 539), from Badger Road north to H Street,
- Mount Baker Highway (SR 542), from the Nooksack River east of Glacier to the Artist Point gate near Heather Meadows.
- Highway 9, from Sedro-Woolley south to Big Lake,
- North Cascades Highway (SR 20), between Marblemount and Newhalem .
Crews will seal cracks, do pavement repair, add a new thin layer of asphalt and improve striping.
The work requires warm, dry weather, so WSDOT is keeping an eye on Mother Nature. Crews will have to close some lanes during the day, so you can expect some delays during the work.
