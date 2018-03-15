When they left, this Blaine family had a home. Now it's gone.

A fire has destroyed a family's mobile home at 2590 Canada View Drive, according to North Whatcom Fire and Rescue.
The fire was reported at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.
"The flames were all the way across the roof upon our arrival," Division Chief Henry Hollander said of the older mobile home.
A couple and their four children lived there, but they were not home at the time, Hollander said.
No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire, which was near the U.S.-Canada border, remained under investigation.
Hollander said the family was offered help from the Red Cross but declined.
They had a place to stay, he said, and had friends or family bringing them food.
Ferndale and Lynden fire crews also responded to the call.
