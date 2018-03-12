Bellingham at least tied a temperature record that stood for more than 50 years Monday, the fourth straight day of sunny days and spring-like weather.
Spring-like weather breaks 50-year-plus record

By Robert Mittendorf

March 12, 2018 01:31 PM

Bellingham broke a temperature record that stood for more than 50 years on Monday, the fourth straight day of mostly sunny days and spring-like weather.

A high of 66 degrees shortly before 2 p.m. broke the record of 64 set March 12, 1965, according to National Weather Service records.

Normal high temperature for early March is 51 degrees, and – after a chilly February – temperatures have been above normal for the past several days.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

