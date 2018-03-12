Spring-like weather breaks 50-year-plus record

Bellingham broke a temperature record that stood for more than 50 years on Monday, the fourth straight day of mostly sunny days and spring-like weather.
#Bellingham has now tied their record high for today, reaching 64°. The record was last set in 1965. Yes, 1965. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/fztGqFMwOv— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 12, 2018
A high of 66 degrees shortly before 2 p.m. broke the record of 64 set March 12, 1965, according to National Weather Service records.
Normal high temperature for early March is 51 degrees, and – after a chilly February – temperatures have been above normal for the past several days.
Never miss a local story.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments