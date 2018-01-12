Record rain for Thursday, but guess what’s coming Sunday

Almost an inch of rain fell Thursday, breaking a nearly 50-year-old daily precipitation record for the date.
Rainfall of .93 inch was recorded Thursday at Bellingham International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. That breaks the daily rainfall record of .61 inches that fell January 11,1971.
Thursday’s rain brought the January monthly total to 2.08 inches. Normal rainfall for the month is 4.67 inches.
Heavy daily rainfall isn’t unusual in January, which is one of Western Washington’s wettest months.
Never miss a local story.
Showers are forecast Friday and rain Friday night and Saturday, with temperatures in the 40s.
Closer to the U.S.-Canada border, meteorologists at Environment Canada were reporting a light freezing drizzle Friday morning in Abbotsford, B.C., just north of Lynden and Sumas.
Sunday is likely to bring spring-like weather, with sunny skies with temperatures in the 50s.
Get your sunshine fix Sunday, however – rain is in the forecast for all of next week.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments