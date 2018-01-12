Staff The Bellingham Herald file
Work on a bridge will mean a temporary road closure in northern Whatcom County

January 12, 2018 06:00 AM

A portion of West Badger Road will be closed for a couple weeks while construction crews shore up some of the supports on a bridge.

The closure, which begins Tuesday, will be between Axling and Berthusen roads, according to a news release from the Whatcom County Public Works Department. The closure will be in place from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays while work is taking place.

This closure will impact all traffic, including emergency vehicles and school buses. Detour route signs will be in place during the closure, according to the news release.

