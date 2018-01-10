How threatening a volcano is Mount Baker? Perhaps it’s best to ask the mountain itself

In this case, eight is definitely enough – unless you ask the mountain, itself, of course (we’ll explain later).
According to a story on oregonlive.com, Whatcom County’s Mount Baker is the eighth most threatening volcano in the Pacific Northwest. It’s also the 11th most threatening volcano in the United States.
A study started in 2005 by the U.S. Geological Survey, according to the Oregonian, assigned a “threat level” to all 169 potentially active volcanoes within the United States. The study found that only 18 volcanoes in the U.S. are considered a “very high” threat, but of those, 10 are found here in the Pacific Northwest, including Whatcom County’s very own Mount Baker.
The Cascade peaks, which stretch from Mount Baker to Northern California, earned the highest threat level due to a variety of factors, including surrounding communities and the damage potential ash and lava flows could pose.
The USGS further broke down the list, assigning each volcano an overall threat rating based on those factors.
Hawaii’s Klauea was the country’s most threatening volcano, receiving a threat score of 324. Mount Baker’s threat score is 156, ranking it 11th.
In between are Mount St. Helens (Washington, 267), Mount Rainier (Washington, 244), Mount Hood (Oregon, 213), Mount Shasta (California, 210), South Sister (Oregon, 194), Lassen Volcanic Center (California, 186), Mauna Loa (Hawaii, 170), Mount Redoubt (Alaska, 164) and Crater Lake (Oregon, 161). Snohomish County’s Glacier Peak is right behind Mount Baker with a threat rating of 155.
For the record, the USGS lists the last major eruption of the 10,781-foot tall Mount Baker as approximately 6,700 years ago. Volcano World, a website developed by Oregon State, lists the mountain’s last eruption of any kind in 1880.
For those of you who can’t get enough of the area volcanoes – especially those with “smart-ash” personalities – you can now track your favorite members of the Cascade Range on Twitter. That’s right; Mount Baker (@MtBakerWA), Mount St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA), Mount Rainier (@MountRainierWA), Mount Adams (@MtAdams321040), Mount Shasta (@MountShastaCA), Glacier Peak (@GlacierPeak), Mount Hood (@MountHoodtalks) and Three Sisters (@3SistersVolcano) all have active Twitter accounts that are definitely worth a follow.
Apparently the mountains, particularly the ones located in Washington, have a bit of a family feud, and they don’t mind trash talking each other or any “humans” that dare to challenge them.
Their hot-magma personalities have been heating up of late. Here’s a taste of some of their recent smack:
Get on my level https://t.co/Zp48d3bYhq— Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) January 9, 2018
BOOM Bitches! Check out who made #5 on the list of 10 most dangerous PNW volcanoes! Hey @GlacierPeak & @MtBakerWA, I've got you both beat! #weak— Three Sisters Volcanoes (@3SistersVolcano) January 9, 2018
Uplift in the 90s and 2000s showed that I have active magma, and my rhyolite magma makes me a major threat to nearby Bend,OR. #Beast https://t.co/X8ia22OpRB
Won't be too long until Bend is abandoned because people don't want to live by you.— Mt. Baker (@MtBakerWA) January 9, 2018
Meanwhile, Bellingham is thriving since I leave the humans alone. https://t.co/f8e3xugaFZ
Check out our #GroupSelfie from last night's #Volcano party! As you can see we were the most popular!— Three Sisters Volcanoes (@3SistersVolcano) January 8, 2018
We decided to be nice & invite @MtStHelensWA and @MtAdams321040 But they just sat across the river, pouting about not being conical @MtBakerWA wasn't invited cause he's a bully. pic.twitter.com/JBxsvb5VhB
Implying I gave a damn about the party to begin with. https://t.co/2ANSZJ8zyb— Mt. Baker (@MtBakerWA) January 8, 2018
Explode normal. @MtStHelensWA pic.twitter.com/hJ58290p3h— Mount Rainier (@MountRainierWA) November 14, 2017
Do I need to keep repeating myself? #AtLeastIFinish https://t.co/0Eb4aa6OZj— Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) November 14, 2017
We stratovolcanoes are the highest mountains in the state of Washington... besides @MtStHelensWA because he's a loser.— Mt. Baker (@MtBakerWA) November 17, 2017
Implode on yourself #AtLeastIFinish https://t.co/8wE70yXl5K— Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) November 17, 2017
Here’s Tuesday night’s banter between the two most northern Cascade peaks – even Mount Adams had to chime in:
I declare Wednesday, January 10th "Hidden Volcano Day" Where hidden volcanoes like @GlacierPeak are honored and recognized— MtAdams (@MtAdams321040) January 10, 2018
And you’re a Canadian wannabe!— Glacier Peak (@GlacierPeak) January 10, 2018
January 10, 2018
And if you think that is good, just check out what happens when Lake Superior tries to go up against Washington’s fiery bad boys:
Since when do mountains have fingers to tweet? https://t.co/mAduHeJydP— Lake Superior (@LakeSuperior) January 5, 2018
Your ash creates suffocation and death. My water creates nourishment and life.— Lake Superior (@LakeSuperior) January 8, 2018
My eruptions enrich the soils and create new life for our world. You are a puddle in the ground. https://t.co/loaTiy4LY3— Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) January 8, 2018
The only thing we “humans” can hope for to make this even more entertaining is for the mountains to engage the President of explosive Tweets, himself: @realDonaldTrump. Let’s just say things could get heated, and it’s likely someone would blow their top ...
