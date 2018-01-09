An Allegiant Airlines jet sits at Bellingham International Airport in April 2014. Watch for Allegiant Airline’s Getaway Car and take a selfie with it for a chance to win “flights for a life” during a promotion that starts Wednesday.
Local

Seen Allegiant’s ‘Getaway Car?’ Find it, and you could be headed somewhere warmer

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

January 09, 2018 12:25 PM

So let’s get this straight – an airline is asking you to search for a car in it’s latest promotion? OK ... but if it means an excuse to fly somewhere warmer and sunnier, count us in.

If you do end up seeing a silver minivan with orange and yellow stickers of sandals, flowers and palm trees on it around town, make sure you snap a selfie with it and post it to social media, as it will enter you for a chance to win “flights for life” on Allegiant Airlines.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 10, and continuing through Sunday, Jan. 14, the Allegiant “Getaway Car” – actually, there are 57 of them nationwide – will hit the road to 80 cities throughout the country.

U.S. residents 21 and older are asked to snap a selfie with the car and post it to Twitter or Instagram using #GetawayCar and #Sweepstakes and tagging @Allegiant. You can also enter online or in person at the Getaway Car.

One grand prize winner will get “flights for life,” which, according to the small print, means up to four round-trip vouchers on Allegiant per year for up to 50 years. Ten first-prize winners will receive “flights for a year,” or 12 round-trip vouchers. Fifty second-place winners will receive four Allegiant round-trip vouchers, which may be used by up to three guests. Vouchers are worth up $200 each.

Complete rules are available online, and the contest drawing will be Feb. 28.

Allegiant averaged slightly more than 123 departures per month from Bellingham International Airport during the first nine months of 2017, according to aviationdeb.net.

