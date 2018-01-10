Bellingham says goodbye to Mazu the octopus

More Videos 0:50 Here is what caused that backup on I-5 on Monday Pause 0:59 He spent a year in jail. What did he just plead guilty to? 1:06 Search resumes for lost snowboarders near Mt. Baker Ski Area 1:51 Bicycle theft prevention tips with a Bellingham police sergeant 1:46 Solemn procession takes fallen deputy's body to funeral home 1:00 Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session 0:20 Deadly Federal Way racing wreck closes Pacific Highway 1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:04 Doug Baldwin on Seahawks' problem: 'It's not play calling' 10:31 Saving our trees - protecting Washington from gypsy moths Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch Marine Life Center release Mazu the octopus back to the wild Mazu, a Giant Pacific Octopus, is seen in her tank at the Marine Life Center on Thursday, Dec. 21, in Bellingham. Mazu was released back to the wild the following day as Marine Life Center staff believed she was ready to start laying eggs. Mazu, a Giant Pacific Octopus, is seen in her tank at the Marine Life Center on Thursday, Dec. 21, in Bellingham. Mazu was released back to the wild the following day as Marine Life Center staff believed she was ready to start laying eggs. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald

Mazu, a Giant Pacific Octopus, is seen in her tank at the Marine Life Center on Thursday, Dec. 21, in Bellingham. Mazu was released back to the wild the following day as Marine Life Center staff believed she was ready to start laying eggs. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald