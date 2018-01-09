Police are investigating as suspicious the death of a woman found Saturday night, Jan. 6, at the former Mac’s Motel, 1215 Samish Way in Bellingham.
Police are investigating as suspicious the death of a woman found Saturday night, Jan. 6, at the former Mac’s Motel, 1215 Samish Way in Bellingham. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bellinghamherald.com
Police are investigating as suspicious the death of a woman found Saturday night, Jan. 6, at the former Mac’s Motel, 1215 Samish Way in Bellingham. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bellinghamherald.com

Local

‘Suspicious’ death reported at abandoned Bellingham motel

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

January 09, 2018 04:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Police are investigating as suspicious the death of a woman found Saturday night in a shuttered Samish Way motel, officials said.

The 32-year-old woman was found dead at the former Mac’s Motel, 1215 Samish Way, said Dr. Gary Goldfogel, the Whatcom County medical examiner.

Goldfogel called it a “suspicious” death.

“Autopsy was (Monday) and results are pending further law enforcement investigation, toxicology and additional lab studies,” he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley said the woman’s body was found about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Beckley said she couldn’t comment on an active investigation.

Mac’s Motel closed in early 2016 because it wasn’t truly operating as a motel – it rented rooms to long-term residents and didn’t have a current state Department of Health license.

A June 2015 application for renewal was denied after an inspection showed several violations.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here is what caused that backup on I-5 today

    Northbound Interstate 5 through Bellingham was blocked Monday morning after a 12-vehicle accident.

Here is what caused that backup on I-5 today

Here is what caused that backup on I-5 today 0:50

Here is what caused that backup on I-5 today
He spent a year in jail. What did he just plead guilty to? 0:59

He spent a year in jail. What did he just plead guilty to?
Saving our trees - protecting Washington from gypsy moths 10:31

Saving our trees - protecting Washington from gypsy moths

View More Video