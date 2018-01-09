‘Suspicious’ death reported at abandoned Bellingham motel

Police are investigating as suspicious the death of a woman found Saturday night in a shuttered Samish Way motel, officials said.
The 32-year-old woman was found dead at the former Mac’s Motel, 1215 Samish Way, said Dr. Gary Goldfogel, the Whatcom County medical examiner.
Goldfogel called it a “suspicious” death.
“Autopsy was (Monday) and results are pending further law enforcement investigation, toxicology and additional lab studies,” he said.
Never miss a local story.
Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley said the woman’s body was found about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Beckley said she couldn’t comment on an active investigation.
Mac’s Motel closed in early 2016 because it wasn’t truly operating as a motel – it rented rooms to long-term residents and didn’t have a current state Department of Health license.
A June 2015 application for renewal was denied after an inspection showed several violations.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments