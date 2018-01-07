This is what drivers, police think about the tough new distracted driving law

More Videos 0:59 He spent a year in jail. What did he just plead guilty to? Pause 0:56 Ice storm creates havoc in north Whatcom County 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 7:17 'This is eye-opening:" Authorities discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County 10:31 Saving our trees - protecting Washington from gypsy moths 1:07 Ice storm damage in Lynden 1:52 Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment 1:23 Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case 2:20 Lynden congregation breathes new life into former funeral home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Traffic officer discusses distracted driving Bellingham Police Officer L.L. “Buzz” Leake discusses use of mobile phones by drivers and recalls a few horrific crashes caused by distracted driving. Bellingham Police Officer L.L. “Buzz” Leake discusses use of mobile phones by drivers and recalls a few horrific crashes caused by distracted driving. robert.mittendorf@bellinghamherald.com

Bellingham Police Officer L.L. "Buzz" Leake discusses use of mobile phones by drivers and recalls a few horrific crashes caused by distracted driving.