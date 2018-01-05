Argelis Quintanar, left, cuts Canadian bacon into five-pound pieces as she and others package the meat at Hempler’s in Ferndale in 2011.
Argelis Quintanar, left, cuts Canadian bacon into five-pound pieces as she and others package the meat at Hempler’s in Ferndale in 2011. Staff The Bellingham Herald
Argelis Quintanar, left, cuts Canadian bacon into five-pound pieces as she and others package the meat at Hempler’s in Ferndale in 2011. Staff The Bellingham Herald

Local

Hempler’s recalls pepperoni sticks that might contain metal

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

January 05, 2018 08:52 AM

Hempler Foods Group of Ferndale is recalling pepperoni sticks that might contain metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday through its Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The USDA said Hempler’s has issued a recall notice for 4,068 pounds of pepperoni sticks products “that may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically metal.”

The federal agency said there have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness related to the contamination.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the USDA said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Food subject to the recall was produced October 10, 2017, the USDA said.

Affected pepperoni sticks were in 2.25-pound packages intended for institutional use and shipped to locations in Eastern Washington.

Hempler’s notified food safety officials after receiving three consumer complaints about small metal pieces in the pepperoni products, the USDA said.

For more information about product recalls, go online to fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ice storm creates havoc in north Whatcom County

    Work crews continue to repair downed utility poles and power lines Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 near Sumas, Washington. A weekend ice storm left thousands without power, snapped power lines and tree limbs and forced Nooksack Valley School District to cancel classes Tuesday.

Ice storm creates havoc in north Whatcom County

Ice storm creates havoc in north Whatcom County 0:56

Ice storm creates havoc in north Whatcom County
Ice storm damage in Lynden 1:07

Ice storm damage in Lynden
Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment 1:52

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment

View More Video