Hempler’s recalls pepperoni sticks that might contain metal

Hempler Foods Group of Ferndale is recalling pepperoni sticks that might contain metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday through its Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The USDA said Hempler’s has issued a recall notice for 4,068 pounds of pepperoni sticks products “that may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically metal.”
The federal agency said there have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness related to the contamination.
“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the USDA said.
Food subject to the recall was produced October 10, 2017, the USDA said.
Affected pepperoni sticks were in 2.25-pound packages intended for institutional use and shipped to locations in Eastern Washington.
Hempler’s notified food safety officials after receiving three consumer complaints about small metal pieces in the pepperoni products, the USDA said.
For more information about product recalls, go online to fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
