She was confronted for unpaid beer. Then she threw the bottles at the clerk, cops say

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

January 03, 2018 11:02 AM

A transient woman was arrested on robbery charges when she threw beer bottles at a convenience store clerk during a shoplifting attempt, police said.

Kelsie Louise Riley, 27, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery and resisting arrest. She remained in custody Wednesday, according to jail records.

An online Bellingham Police report indicated that a clerk at a convenience store in the 1000 block of West Holly Street confronted Riley about shoplifting at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday.

“A store employee attempted to detain a shoplifter. The shoplifter responded by throwing beer bottles at the employee injuring him,” police wrote in the report.

Police Lt. Danette Beckley said the clerk wasn’t seriously hurt.

“Shards from the broken glass of the beer bottles caused minor injury to the employee’s ankle,” Beckley said.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

