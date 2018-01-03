Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Blaine police officer injured in crash on New Year’s Eve

January 03, 2018 05:00 AM

A Blaine police officer who was attempting to make a u-turn on a Blaine highway was injured after his car was hit by another vehicle Sunday afternoon, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Officer Michael Munden, 47, of Blaine, was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham with minor injuries as a precaution, the news release indicated.

Around 2:30 p.m., Munden was driving a fully-marked 2008 Dodge Charger police car northbound on state Route 543 at Boblett Street in the left-hand lane. Kenneth Wu, of Delta, B.C., was driving a 1996 minivan in the same lane.

Munden changed into the right-hand lane and while attempting to make a u-turn was struck by Wu, according to the release.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Blaine Police Lt. Ryan King said Munden’s lights were activated and he was making a u-turn to pull someone over.

King said citations will be determined once the Washington State Patrol finishes its investigation, which is expected to take about a week.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The speed limit on state Route 543 is 40 mph south of H Street. Once north of H Street, the speed limit is reduced to 25 mph, King said.

King said photos, as well as a dashboard camera footage from the police car will be released once the investigation is completed.

Washington State Patrol had no further information.

