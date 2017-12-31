Blaine man faces numerous felony charges in shooting rampage

A Blaine man is facing numerous felony charges, including attempted second-degree murder, after an alleged violent shooting rampage last Tuesday night against his wife and parents at the Ronald Drive home they share.

Brian Lee Pukaluk, 43, remained in Whatcom County Jail on Friday in lieu of $500,000 bail. If he makes bail, a restraining order prohibits him from contacting his wife or his parents.

Firefighters treated Pukaluk’s wife and parents at the scene and none required hospitalization, witnesses and Whatcom County Sheriff’s officials said. But Pukaluk’s wife’s car was riddled by gunfire and damaged when he rammed it with his Chevrolet Tahoe, authorities said.

His parents’ vehicle and home also were damaged when he rammed it with his Tahoe, according to court papers.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to court documents, Pukaluk is facing charges of:

▪ attempted second-degree murder - domestic violence;

▪ attempted first-degree assault - domestic violence;

▪ two counts of second-degree assault - domestic violence;

▪ three counts of felony harassment - domestic violence;

▪ unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

▪ first-degree malicious mischief - domestic violence;

▪ three counts of fourth-degree assault - domestic violence;

▪ third-degree malicious mischief - domestic violence;

▪ interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

“It’s an involved case with multiple victims,” said deputy prosecuting attorney Erik Sigmar, who filed the charges Friday morning. “We’re looking at past behavior, too.”

Arraignment has been set Jan. 5 in Whatcom County Superior Court.

According to court documents, the incident last Tuesday began when Pukaluk’s wife returned from a Christmas visit to her parents, where she had traveled without her husband. While she was away, Pukaluk took her clothes outside and set them ablaze.

They argued when she returned, with Pukaluk hitting his wife and pinning her to a bed in the downstairs of their split-level home south of H Street Road, court documents indicated. As his wife tried to call 911, Pukaluk bit her thumb and she dropped the phone. Then he smashed her face into a wooden bench, resulting in a two-inch vertical gash on her nose, according to court papers filed in the case.

Pukaluk’s parents heard the commotion and went downstairs to help their daughter-in-law. Court documents said that during the fight, Pukaluk shoved both his mother and father and knocked his mother into a wall, where she hit her head and fell to the ground.

As that was happening, Pukaluk’s wife got a phone and fled outside, calling 911 and running toward a neighboring house. Pukaluk went outside and got a shotgun from his Tahoe and fired several rounds in her direction, according to court papers.

All the shots missed, but Pukaluk reloaded and fired several rounds into the front of his wife’s Volkswagen Beetle. He then got in this Tahoe and rammed her VW and his parents’ Buick, pushing one of the cars into the house and damaging it, before speeding away, according to charging papers.

He crashed his Tahoe on H Street Road, then fled south to Pipeline Road, where he was arrested, authorities said in charging papers filed in court.

Authorities found methamphetamine in his pockets and at the house, according to court documents.