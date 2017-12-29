Ice storm rocks northwest Whatcom County

Whatcom County officials are asking people in northwest Whatcom County to shelter in place as a severe ice storm struck the region Friday afternoon.
“We need to keep people off the roads up there. It’s not safe to travel,” said John Gargett, deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management.
Freezing rain began falling after noon Friday, toppling trees and branches, knocking down power lines, and causing at least one house fire, according to emergency officials.
Roads are slick with ice and blocked by fallen trees and limbs, Gargett said.
Never miss a local story.
He said the storm was especially severe north of Mount Baker Highway and east of Guide Meridian.
Some 2,500 homes and businesses were without power about 4 p.m. in the Lynden, Everson, Nooksack and Sumas areas of northern Whatcom County, according to the Puget Sound Energy online outage map.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments