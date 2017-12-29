Ice storm rocks northwest Whatcom County

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment

Steven Johnson, James Ortiz Jr., Dillon Lawson, Aaron Kinley, Jaime Anderson, Marc Archer and Chadwin Hagens plead not-guilty at their arraignment hearing on Friday, Dec. 22, at Whatcom County Courthouse in Bellingham. The seven men were arrested in a sting operation targeting people attempting to solicit sexual contact with minors.