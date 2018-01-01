Boy Scouts want to recycle your Christmas tree

Boy Scouts in Whatcom County will pick up Christmas trees in Bellingham, Ferndale, Blaine and Lynden on Jan. 6 for their annual community service project.
Trees should be placed at the curb by 8 a.m. that day and be cleared of all decorations. Scouts will knock on doors or leave envelopes for donations.
The trees will be turned into mulch and compost for re-use locally.
Sudden Valley residents can bring their trees to a drop-off spot near the ReMax office and the Valley Market and Deli, 2275 Lake Whatcom Blvd., from 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 6.
Residents north of Bellingham or in the Birch Bay area can call 360-255-9194, before 9 a.m., to request a pick-up.
