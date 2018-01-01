Elder Riches, a Boy Scout volunteer and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary, throws a Christmas Tree on a pile at Clean Green on Jan. 9, 2016 in Bellingham. Boy Scout troops from all over Whatcom County participated in picking up and disposing of old Christmas trees.
Local

Boy Scouts want to recycle your Christmas tree

The Bellingham Herald Staff

January 01, 2018 05:00 AM

Boy Scouts in Whatcom County will pick up Christmas trees in Bellingham, Ferndale, Blaine and Lynden on Jan. 6 for their annual community service project.

Trees should be placed at the curb by 8 a.m. that day and be cleared of all decorations. Scouts will knock on doors or leave envelopes for donations.

The trees will be turned into mulch and compost for re-use locally.

Sudden Valley residents can bring their trees to a drop-off spot near the ReMax office and the Valley Market and Deli, 2275 Lake Whatcom Blvd., from 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 6.

Residents north of Bellingham or in the Birch Bay area can call 360-255-9194, before 9 a.m., to request a pick-up.

