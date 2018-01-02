A public meeting has been set to review and comment on plans for the first phase of the new community park in the Cordata neighborhood.
A public meeting has been set to review and comment on plans for the first phase of the new community park in the Cordata neighborhood. City of Bellingham Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
A public meeting has been set to review and comment on plans for the first phase of the new community park in the Cordata neighborhood. City of Bellingham Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Local

Here’s your chance to review the plans for the new park in the Cordata neighborhood

The Bellingham Herald Staff

January 02, 2018 05:00 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 54 MINUTES AGO

The first of three public meetings to review and comment on plans for the first phase of the new community park in the Cordata neighborhood will take place Jan. 10.

Bellingham Parks and Recreation officials said the meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. at Birchwood Presbyterian Church, No. 3 chapel, 400 Meadowbrook Court.

“This is the community’s initial opportunity to give input on this new community park,” said Parks Director Leslie Bryson.

The design is based on the park master plan adopted by the Bellingham City Council in September 2017.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Phase one focuses on the north activity node including a spray park, playground, parkour area, bicycle pump track, adult exercise area, picnic shelter and restroom – it also includes a trail loop through the park, an open playfield, pedestrian gateways, landscaping, art, and parking, officials said.

In March 2015, the city bought nearly 21 acres for a little more than $3.6 million to develop into a park. The site was part of the 1950s Wilder Ranch.

The park will be built in phases. The park is located on the east side of Cordata Parkway between Stuart and Horton roads.

The Parks and Recreation Department will also accept written comments, which can be e-mailed to Jonathan Schilk at jschilk@cob.org or mailed to the Parks and Recreation Department at 210 Lottie St. Bellingham, WA 98225.

Related stories from The Bellingham Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ice storm damage in Lynden

    Work crew clear broken tree limbs from Front Street in Lynden, Washington on Saturday, Dec. 30 after an ice storm snapped tree branches and downed power lines.

Ice storm damage in Lynden

Ice storm damage in Lynden 1:07

Ice storm damage in Lynden
Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment 1:52

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment

Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case 1:23

Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case

View More Video