Here’s your chance to review the plans for the new park in the Cordata neighborhood

The first of three public meetings to review and comment on plans for the first phase of the new community park in the Cordata neighborhood will take place Jan. 10.

Bellingham Parks and Recreation officials said the meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. at Birchwood Presbyterian Church, No. 3 chapel, 400 Meadowbrook Court.

“This is the community’s initial opportunity to give input on this new community park,” said Parks Director Leslie Bryson.

The design is based on the park master plan adopted by the Bellingham City Council in September 2017.

Phase one focuses on the north activity node including a spray park, playground, parkour area, bicycle pump track, adult exercise area, picnic shelter and restroom – it also includes a trail loop through the park, an open playfield, pedestrian gateways, landscaping, art, and parking, officials said.

In March 2015, the city bought nearly 21 acres for a little more than $3.6 million to develop into a park. The site was part of the 1950s Wilder Ranch.

The park will be built in phases. The park is located on the east side of Cordata Parkway between Stuart and Horton roads.

The Parks and Recreation Department will also accept written comments, which can be e-mailed to Jonathan Schilk at jschilk@cob.org or mailed to the Parks and Recreation Department at 210 Lottie St. Bellingham, WA 98225.