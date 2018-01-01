It was ‘love at first paw’ for Sawyer and our other ‘Strays of Christmas’

Several Whatcom County families are starting the new year with somebody new to love. Eight of the “12 Strays of Christmas” found homes after being featured this holiday season in a partnership of The Bellingham Herald and the Whatcom Humane Society.
Josie, a sassy, super-smart 5-year-old female cattle dog, was adopted by Julie.
Moglie, a 5-month-old male Angora bunny, was adopted by a volunteer with Rancho Laguna's HEART Rescue, which works with horses in therapy programs. He’ll be part of their animal-assisted therapy program.
Raven, a young adult, male domestic shorthair cat found abandoned behind an apartment building scavenging for food, was adopted by Jeff.
Megan, a poodle used as a breeding dog, was adopted by Alannah.
River, a young adult male guinea pig, was adopted by Hayden and Jazzy. The brother-sister duo saved up their allowance in order to pay the adoption fee.
Diana, a 4-year-old female domestic shorthair cat, was adopted by Daniel.
Benny, a domestic shorthair cat who is 3½ years old, was adopted by Vernon.
And Sawyer, the 5-year-old male hound dog with epilepsy, was adopted by Michael. The eastern Whatcom County man heard about Sawyer and his “special needs” and wanted to open his home to a dog in need. He and his dalmatian and golden retriever visited the Whatcom Humane Society on Christmas Eve and it was love at first paw.
Still hoping to find homes are:
▪ Mercury is a 2-year-old cat who is super friendly and loves attention. He has tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) so he needs an indoor-only home with no other cats or a home with another FIV positive cat. Cats with FIV can live long, happy lives, but Mercury’s new home will need to have the resources necessary to make sure he visits a veterinarian on a regular basis.
▪ Blue is a 10-month-old female Labrador retriever looking for a super active home to call her own. Positive, reward-based obedience training would benefit her greatly and help her learn some manners around people and other dogs. Blue is very food motivated and will sit for a cookie.
▪ Arthur Fonzarelli is a 3-year-old male tabby cat who craves attention and can become a bit sassy when overstimulated. Arthur would prefer a home with no other bossy cats, as he intends to be the king of any household he moves into. Because he can give “love bites” when he feels the need, a home with no small kids would be best.
▪ Tofu is an affectionate and social 7-month-old female bunny who enjoys the company of other rabbits, including her sister Black Bean, who is also available for adoption at the Whatcom Humane Society. When not exploring, Tofu likes to snack on dark leafy greens. She enjoys hanging out with people and is especially fond of shoes.
For information about these pets, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Monday or call 360-733-2080 or visit online at whatcomhumane.org.
