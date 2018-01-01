Michael adopted Sawyer, a dog who was one of the 12 Strays of Christmas, a partnership of The Bellingham Herald and the Whatcom Humane Society.
Michael adopted Sawyer, a dog who was one of the 12 Strays of Christmas, a partnership of The Bellingham Herald and the Whatcom Humane Society. Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Michael adopted Sawyer, a dog who was one of the 12 Strays of Christmas, a partnership of The Bellingham Herald and the Whatcom Humane Society. Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Local

It was ‘love at first paw’ for Sawyer and our other ‘Strays of Christmas’

By Julie Shirley

jshirley@bhamherald.com

January 01, 2018 05:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Several Whatcom County families are starting the new year with somebody new to love. Eight of the “12 Strays of Christmas” found homes after being featured this holiday season in a partnership of The Bellingham Herald and the Whatcom Humane Society.

Josie, a sassy, super-smart 5-year-old female cattle dog, was adopted by Julie.

Moglie, a 5-month-old male Angora bunny, was adopted by a volunteer with Rancho Laguna's HEART Rescue, which works with horses in therapy programs. He’ll be part of their animal-assisted therapy program.

Raven, a young adult, male domestic shorthair cat found abandoned behind an apartment building scavenging for food, was adopted by Jeff.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Megan, a poodle used as a breeding dog, was adopted by Alannah.

River, a young adult male guinea pig, was adopted by Hayden and Jazzy. The brother-sister duo saved up their allowance in order to pay the adoption fee.

Diana, a 4-year-old female domestic shorthair cat, was adopted by Daniel.

Benny, a domestic shorthair cat who is 3½ years old, was adopted by Vernon.

And Sawyer, the 5-year-old male hound dog with epilepsy, was adopted by Michael. The eastern Whatcom County man heard about Sawyer and his “special needs” and wanted to open his home to a dog in need. He and his dalmatian and golden retriever visited the Whatcom Humane Society on Christmas Eve and it was love at first paw.

Still hoping to find homes are:

More Videos

Ice storm damage in Lynden 1:07

Ice storm damage in Lynden

Pause
Sgt. Claudia Murphy offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher 3:05

Sgt. Claudia Murphy offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA 1:04

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

'This is eye-opening:' Authorities discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County 7:17

'This is eye-opening:" Authorities discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation 2:23

Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead. 3:57

These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead.

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment 1:52

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment

Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case 1:23

Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case

  • 12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Mercury the cat

    Mercury is a 2-year-old cat that has tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), so he needs an indoor-only home with no other cats or a home with another FIV-positive cat.

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Mercury the cat

Mercury is a 2-year-old cat that has tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), so he needs an indoor-only home with no other cats or a home with another FIV-positive cat.

Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

▪  Mercury is a 2-year-old cat who is super friendly and loves attention. He has tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) so he needs an indoor-only home with no other cats or a home with another FIV positive cat. Cats with FIV can live long, happy lives, but Mercury’s new home will need to have the resources necessary to make sure he visits a veterinarian on a regular basis.

More Videos

Ice storm damage in Lynden 1:07

Ice storm damage in Lynden

Pause
Sgt. Claudia Murphy offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher 3:05

Sgt. Claudia Murphy offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA 1:04

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

'This is eye-opening:' Authorities discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County 7:17

'This is eye-opening:" Authorities discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation 2:23

Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead. 3:57

These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead.

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment 1:52

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment

Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case 1:23

Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case

  • 12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Blue the chocolate Lab

    Meet Blue – a large and in charge 10-month-old Labrador retriever looking for an active home to call her own. For information on how to adopt Blue, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington.

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Blue the chocolate Lab

Meet Blue – a large and in charge 10-month-old Labrador retriever looking for an active home to call her own. For information on how to adopt Blue, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington.

Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham herald

▪  Blue is a 10-month-old female Labrador retriever looking for a super active home to call her own. Positive, reward-based obedience training would benefit her greatly and help her learn some manners around people and other dogs. Blue is very food motivated and will sit for a cookie.

More Videos

Ice storm damage in Lynden 1:07

Ice storm damage in Lynden

Pause
Sgt. Claudia Murphy offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher 3:05

Sgt. Claudia Murphy offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA 1:04

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

'This is eye-opening:' Authorities discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County 7:17

'This is eye-opening:" Authorities discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation 2:23

Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead. 3:57

These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead.

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment 1:52

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment

Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case 1:23

Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case

  • 12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Arthur Fonzarelli the cat

    The "Fonz" is a large and in charge adult male tabby. For information on how to adopt Mr. Fonzarelli, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington.

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Arthur Fonzarelli the cat

The "Fonz" is a large and in charge adult male tabby. For information on how to adopt Mr. Fonzarelli, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington.

Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

▪  Arthur Fonzarelli is a 3-year-old male tabby cat who craves attention and can become a bit sassy when overstimulated. Arthur would prefer a home with no other bossy cats, as he intends to be the king of any household he moves into. Because he can give “love bites” when he feels the need, a home with no small kids would be best.

More Videos

Ice storm damage in Lynden 1:07

Ice storm damage in Lynden

Pause
Sgt. Claudia Murphy offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher 3:05

Sgt. Claudia Murphy offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA 1:04

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

'This is eye-opening:' Authorities discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County 7:17

'This is eye-opening:" Authorities discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation 2:23

Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead. 3:57

These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead.

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment 1:52

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment

Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case 1:23

Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case

  • 12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Tofu the bunny

    Tofu is a rabbit looking for a new home -- and she's got a sister, if you have room. For information on how to adopt Tofu, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington.

12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Tofu the bunny

Tofu is a rabbit looking for a new home -- and she's got a sister, if you have room. For information on how to adopt Tofu, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. in Bellingham, Washington.

Whatcom Humane Society Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

▪  Tofu is an affectionate and social 7-month-old female bunny who enjoys the company of other rabbits, including her sister Black Bean, who is also available for adoption at the Whatcom Humane Society. When not exploring, Tofu likes to snack on dark leafy greens. She enjoys hanging out with people and is especially fond of shoes.

For information about these pets, visit the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Monday or call 360-733-2080 or visit online at whatcomhumane.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Ice storm damage in Lynden 1:07

Ice storm damage in Lynden

Pause
Sgt. Claudia Murphy offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher 3:05

Sgt. Claudia Murphy offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA 1:04

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

'This is eye-opening:' Authorities discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County 7:17

'This is eye-opening:" Authorities discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation 2:23

Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead. 3:57

These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead.

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment 1:52

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment

Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case 1:23

Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case

  • Ice storm damage in Lynden

    Work crew clear broken tree limbs from Front Street in Lynden, Washington on Saturday, Dec. 30 after an ice storm snapped tree branches and downed power lines.

Ice storm damage in Lynden

View More Video