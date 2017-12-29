Had too much to eat, drink? Consider these 5 lowland hikes to ring in the new year

A New Year’s Day walk is tradition among many people who want to highlight their changing intentions for the months ahead.
And there should be good weather for it, too. Current forecasts call for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature around 40 degrees.
Here are five hikes around Whatcom County to start 2018 with a little exercise and a breath of fresh air.
Lake Padden
Never miss a local story.
Lake Padden Park offers one of Whatcom County’s most popular hikes, a generally easy 2.6-mile loop around the lake that goes past playgrounds, a dog park and beachfront but also heads deep into the woods along the lake’s south shore. More challenging hiking and biking trails branch off the south end of the lake and head into the hills. A short side trip on the west side of the lake follows Padden Gorge and features several waterfalls.
If you’re looking for a serene stroll through a Northwest forest canopy, go early in the morning or later in the day – the city’s popular annual Resolution Walk/Run starts at 11 a.m. Monday, followed by Lake Padden Polar Dip at noon Monday. Both events are free and draw hundreds of participants.
For a printable trail map, go online, cob.org.
Larrabee State Park
All Washington state parks offer free admission on New Year’s Day.
Larrabee State Park south of Bellingham features many trails, but a free guided hike heads to Fragrance Lake via the 2 Dollar Trail through old-growth forest with an elevation gain of 550 feet. Afterward, enjoy a hot cup of apple cider with the group at the park.
The 4-mile round-trip guided hike starts at 9 a.m. from the 2 Dollar Trailhead on Cleator Road and is open to the first 25 people. Dogs are allowed on leash.
If you can make the guided hike, Larrabee State Park offers several other scenic hikes.
For information, call 360-755-9231 or go online, adventureawaits.com.
South Bay Trail
Another of the area’s most popular and scenic hikes is along the South Bay Trail, which stretches about 2.5 miles one-way along the shore from the south end of downtown Bellingham to the Village Green in Fairhaven. Its route is paved or hard-packed soil, making it perfect for walking, running, biking or walking the dog in all kinds of weather.
Free parking is available at Boulevard Park or at either end of the trail in Bellingham or Fairhaven. For those who like to hike one-way and take public transit back, note that Whatcom Transportation Authority buses don’t operate on New Year’s Day.
For a hot drink and to rest by the fireplace, the Woods Coffee shop at Boulevard Park will be open 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Boulevard Park also has a playground and restrooms.
Find a printable map of the trail at cob.org.
Hundred Acre Wood & Fairhaven Park
New trails at Fairhaven Park traverse the newly acquired land known affectionately as the Hundred Acre Wood.
Recreation Northwest recently completed a boardwalk over a perennially muddy area of one trail, making it more accessible in wet weather. Find that trailhead east of the picnic shelter, uphill from the spray park.
Other trails at Fairhaven Park intersect with the Interurban Trail that connects downtown Fairhaven with the Lost Lake Trailhead in Larrabee State Park. All are well-groomed and suitable for hiking and biking.
North Lake Whatcom Trail (Hertz Trail)
For a scenic trail past old-growth trees along the shore of Lake Whatcom, try the Hertz Trail, part of Whatcom County’s new Lake Whatcom Park.
This out-and-back trail has only 100 feet of elevation gain along its 3-mile one-way route. Along the way are waterfalls and lake views and at the half-mile mark is an interpretive kiosk that notes the area’s history and trail’s origins as part of the Bellingham & Eastern Railway.
There’s a pit toilet at the trailhead parking area about 10 miles east of Bellingham at the end of North Shore Drive. The trail – also called the North Lake Whatcom Trail – is also popular with runners and mountain bikers.
Find a printable map online at www.co.whatcom.wa.us/DocumentCenter/View/6964.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments