Warning signs are coming down but that algae bloom could cancel the Padden Polar Dip

1:52 Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment Pause

2:20 Lynden congregation breathes new life into former funeral home

1:23 Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case

2:06 Longtime Mount Baker High teacher remembers Mandy Stavik

3:57 These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead.

1:42 How did they raise this sunken boat in Bellingham?

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip

0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

2:00 McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse