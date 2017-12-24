‘From death to life’: Former funeral home in Lynden transforming into Hispanic Church

More Videos

Lynden congregation breathes new life into former funeral home 2:20

Lynden congregation breathes new life into former funeral home

Pause
Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment 1:52

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment

These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead. 3:57

These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead.

Longtime Mount Baker High teacher remembers Mandy Stavik 2:06

Longtime Mount Baker High teacher remembers Mandy Stavik

Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case 1:23

Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping — Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping — Black Friday 2017 is here

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment 1:06

Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment

How did they raise this sunken boat in Bellingham? 1:42

How did they raise this sunken boat in Bellingham?

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

  • Lynden congregation breathes new life into former funeral home

    Ivan Montenegro, pastor of Iglesia Hispana (Hispanic Church), gives a tour of a former Lynden funeral home that volunteers are helping convert into a new church.

Ivan Montenegro, pastor of Iglesia Hispana (Hispanic Church), gives a tour of a former Lynden funeral home that volunteers are helping convert into a new church. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Ivan Montenegro, pastor of Iglesia Hispana (Hispanic Church), gives a tour of a former Lynden funeral home that volunteers are helping convert into a new church. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Local

‘From death to life’: Former funeral home in Lynden transforming into Hispanic Church

By Kie Relyea

krelyea@bhamherald.com

December 24, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 05:56 PM

Lynden

Pastor Ivan Montenegro stood inside the Iglesia Hispana, a plain wooden cross leaned against a wall behind him as he talked about the community spirit that was helping turn a place to mourn the dead into a house of worship.

“We can make the change from crying to joy, from death to life,” the 55-year-old Montenegro said of remodeling the former funeral home at 1907 Front St. in Lynden.

The renovations on what is also known as the Hispanic Church are coming along. Constructed in 1907, the building is getting a makeover that includes a new roof, floors, bathrooms, siding and showers for worshipers who come straight from their jobs in the fields and dairies.

In January, the old Moles funeral home is expected to reopen as a church to serve a growing Hispanic population, thanks to the assistance of 10 to 15 church groups that have sent volunteers – as many as 50 have helped – money and encouragement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The community is very involved with this, and I love this,” said Montenegro, adding that the project has shown unity at a time of division and conflict.

Prayers, faith, community

Montenegro became a missionary because of a pivotal moment in his life.

He was 6 years old when a missionary and his wife came from California to Montenegro’s small village in El Salvador.

“His testimony changed my life,” Montenegro said.

That man fed him, gave him his first pair of shoes, taught him English and encouraged the boy to go to school.

Over the years, Montenegro would go on to work as a lawyer and a social worker, and to start other churches.

He learned about Lynden while undergoing cancer treatment in Vancouver, B.C., nearly 10 years ago. There, he met a family from Lynden who invited him to do Bible studies. Eventually, those sessions drew more people until Montenegro found himself leading a congregation in need of a permanent home in Lynden.

Montenegro lives in Lynden with wife Lavi and their five children.

As Montenegro tells it, the Hispanic Church has been made possible through prayers, faith, a community of worshipers and generous acts.

1224 Hispanic church1 WEB

That included the Moles family dropping the price significantly when the church bought the Front Street building in 2016, a church in Taiwan donating $100,000 and one in Texas sending $100,000. Volunteers and businesses also have helped with the renovations, and even dropped off coffee.

“I am overwhelmed,” Montenegro said, adding that “beautiful” things were happening.

A place to grow

Al Kussat, a friend of Montenegro’s and member of Faith Community Church in Lynden, has been among those helping.

“People see that Ivan has a genuine heart for helping this community,”said Kussat, who has helped manage the renovations. “It’s infectious. I think churches realize there’s a real need in the Hispanic community.”

Pastor Ryan Bajema, of First Reformed Church in Lynden, said churches have been drawn to the project because they want to reach out to a growing Hispanic population, adding that Montenegro, a friend, was a conduit for that effort.

“Everyone sees him as a great link to Hispanic ministry here in Whatcom County,” Bajema said. “He’s a very humble man who loves the Lord, who lives by faith.”

The church community has helped support the Hispanic Church in other ways.

After the church bought the property – and before renovations started – a small group came to the church and yelled at the congregation to leave. Montenegro told the congregation to stay quiet, to keep the door closed and to pray for the people outside.

It was during the presidential campaign and a sensitive time, Montenegro recalled.

When the other churches heard about the incident, Bajema said, there was an “incredible holy anger.”

In October 2016, the pastors and their congregations came to the Hispanic Church. There were hundreds of people there, Montenegro said, surrounding the church and singing “How Great Thou Art.”

Read More

“This church needs to know they’re loved, they’re supported, they’re one of us,” Bajema said of the show of support.

Montenegro’s congregation numbers 60 to 80, although that number swells seasonally when migrant workers come to Whatcom County. But his goal is to keep the church in Lynden small, train leaders for other churches, and spawn churches elsewhere as he has in Nooksack, Bellingham, Yakima, Maple Falls, B.C. and Mexico.

He wants to reach the elders of the community who don’t speak English but want to be a part of the Christian community, and the young to encourage them to reach beyond their families’ lives working in the fields.

“This is America. This is the place for opportunities. So if you want to be a doctor, you can be a doctor. If you want to be a nurse, you can be a nurse,” Montenegro said. “Of course, you have to work hard.”

In that way, the church becomes more than a place to pray.

“It’s a place to grow,” Montenegro said.

Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Lynden congregation breathes new life into former funeral home 2:20

Lynden congregation breathes new life into former funeral home

Pause
Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment 1:52

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment

These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead. 3:57

These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead.

Longtime Mount Baker High teacher remembers Mandy Stavik 2:06

Longtime Mount Baker High teacher remembers Mandy Stavik

Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case 1:23

Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping — Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping — Black Friday 2017 is here

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment 1:06

Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment

How did they raise this sunken boat in Bellingham? 1:42

How did they raise this sunken boat in Bellingham?

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

  • Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment

    Steven Johnson, James Ortiz Jr., Dillon Lawson, Aaron Kinley, Jaime Anderson, Marc Archer and Chadwin Hagens plead not-guilty at their arraignment hearing on Friday, Dec. 22, at Whatcom County Courthouse in Bellingham. The seven men were arrested in a sting operation targeting people attempting to solicit sexual contact with minors.

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment

View More Video