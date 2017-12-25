Kids can make holiday thank you cards at library event

Bellingham Public Library is offering its 27th annual Note of Thanks, a workshop to craft a card or message expressing gratitude for gifts received during the holiday season, or for any occasion.
All materials are provided for the free drop-in event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the downstairs lecture room across from the children’s section at 210 Central Ave.
It’s one of the library’s most popular events, said Bethany Hoglund, the library’s head of youth services.
“The physical note or gesture in card form is a lost art,” Hoglund said.
“They can create cards for anything,” Hoglund added. “Even if their folks don’t celebrate religious holidays, we want everyone to come.”
Participants will find pencils, pens, construction paper, tape, glue, glitter, punches and more to let their imaginations run wild.
“It’s an outlet to give kids creative liberty. That’s the beauty of this program,” Hoglund said.
Although the event is geared toward school-age and preschool children, all ages are welcome, she said.
For information, call 360-778-7200 or go online to bellinghampubliclibrary.org.
