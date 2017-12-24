Townhomes, apartments and more in updated project near Bellingham’s Costco

A major residential project continues to move through the permitting process while it awaits the arrival of a new road.
The RJ Group is hosting a community meeting on 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 to provide updates to its Aurora Court project, which is slated to be built just north of Costco. The meeting will be at the Whatcom Community College’s Foundation Building, room 105, at 333 Calluna Court.
The meeting will focus on Mahogany Manor, a 134-unit apartment complex that is a part of Aurora Court. The number of units increased by 24 after the city requested additional density, said Devon Caines, senior project manager.
Along with studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units, Mahogany Manor will have a large indoor and outdoor common areas, Caines said.
Never miss a local story.
The plan is to start and finish construction of this project in 2019, after Mahogany Avenue is built. Construction of that road, which will connect Pacific Highway and Northwest Drive, is expected to begin this spring. Once completed, it will create another way to get into the Costco parking lot.
The company is also working on the first phase of its 330 homes that are planned for the area – the first phase will be 37 townhouse units, following the city’s infill housing toolkit plans. Infrastructure work is expected to begin in 2018, with construction of the buildings expected to start in the fall.
This and other projects are in response to market demand for housing, Caines said. Home values have risen 12.7 percent in the past year, while low inventory has been a factor in home sales throughout 2017.
While the infill toolkit provides several housing types, such as cottages, duplexes and courtyard housing, Caines said townhouses has been popular in previous projects so they are starting with that.
The RJ Group was founded in 2010 by Rob Janicki, focusing on residential development in Whatcom and Skagit counties. The company has several Bellingham residential projects either under construction or in planning for the Cordata area, including Trio at Cordata, Park View and The Crescent.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments