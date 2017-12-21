More Videos

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment 1:52

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment

Pause
Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case 1:23

Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case

These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead. 3:57

These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead.

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 0:33

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides

Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment 1:06

Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 2:56

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB

'This is eye-opening:' Police discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County 7:17

'This is eye-opening:" Police discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

How did they raise this sunken boat in Bellingham? 1:42

How did they raise this sunken boat in Bellingham?

  • Where in Whatcom County did it snow?

    The hills east of Blaine became a winter wonderland Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, 2017, after snow fell Tuesday night.

The hills east of Blaine became a winter wonderland Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, 2017, after snow fell Tuesday night. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
The hills east of Blaine became a winter wonderland Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, 2017, after snow fell Tuesday night. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Local

Just keep dreaming of a White Christmas

The Bellingham Herald Staff

December 21, 2017 02:05 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 06:06 PM

White Christmas?

Maybe, says the National Weather Service.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Seattle issued a special weather statement Thursday for Western Whatcom County, emphasizing a “potential” of lowland snow Friday, “then again later this Holiday weekend.”

The statement included San Juan County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Tacoma area, Admiralty Inlet area, Hood Canal area, Lower Chehalis Valley area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, and Bremerton.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Forecasters say one of the weather systems is expected to move southeast across the region late Thursday and Friday, and another on Sunday or Christmas Day.

“So there is potential that either of these systems could bring some snow to the lowlands,” according to the statement.

According to the Weather Service, the system Thursday night and Friday is expected to be weak, but the one Sunday or Monday is “more significant,” but the most likely locations for snow accumulation is on the North Coast and across the Olympic Peninsula to points north of Seattle.

“If the system moves a bit to the south, snowfall could extend into the south interior of Western Washington,” forecasters wrote. “ If it’s a bit to the north, the entire area could see just a cold rain.”

Forecast for Bellingham Friday calls for a 30 percent chance of snow in the morning followed my mostly sunny skies. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

As of Thursday evening, Saturday calls for sunny skies with a high of 37, and overnight low of around 23.

Snow chances, of course, are on tap for Sunday (20 percent), and Christmas Day. Highs are expected to be in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the 20s.

Last Christmas measurements recorded from Bellingham International Airport placed the high at 35 degrees and a low of 25, with no precipitation.

Christmas day 2015 saw a “trace” of precipitation — with a high of 41 and low of 30, according to National Weather Service data.

Bellingham got the most snowfall of any Christmas Day since weather observations began in 1949 in 1971 – 8.4 inches (greatest snow depth of 6 inches also was recorded in 1971), according to the data.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment 1:52

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment

Pause
Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case 1:23

Timothy Bass enters not guilty plea in 1989 murder case

These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead. 3:57

These men answered ads for child sex. They got arrested instead.

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 0:33

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides

Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment 1:06

Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 2:56

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB

'This is eye-opening:' Police discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County 7:17

'This is eye-opening:" Police discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

How did they raise this sunken boat in Bellingham? 1:42

How did they raise this sunken boat in Bellingham?

  • Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment

    Steven Johnson, James Ortiz Jr., Dillon Lawson, Aaron Kinley, Jaime Anderson, Marc Archer and Chadwin Hagens plead not-guilty at their arraignment hearing on Friday, Dec. 22, at Whatcom County Courthouse in Bellingham. The seven men were arrested in a sting operation targeting people attempting to solicit sexual contact with minors.

Seven men arrested in sting operation enter pleas at their arraignment

View More Video