Just keep dreaming of a White Christmas

White Christmas?
Maybe, says the National Weather Service.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Seattle issued a special weather statement Thursday for Western Whatcom County, emphasizing a “potential” of lowland snow Friday, “then again later this Holiday weekend.”
The statement included San Juan County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Tacoma area, Admiralty Inlet area, Hood Canal area, Lower Chehalis Valley area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, and Bremerton.
Forecasters say one of the weather systems is expected to move southeast across the region late Thursday and Friday, and another on Sunday or Christmas Day.
“So there is potential that either of these systems could bring some snow to the lowlands,” according to the statement.
According to the Weather Service, the system Thursday night and Friday is expected to be weak, but the one Sunday or Monday is “more significant,” but the most likely locations for snow accumulation is on the North Coast and across the Olympic Peninsula to points north of Seattle.
“If the system moves a bit to the south, snowfall could extend into the south interior of Western Washington,” forecasters wrote. “ If it’s a bit to the north, the entire area could see just a cold rain.”
Forecast for Bellingham Friday calls for a 30 percent chance of snow in the morning followed my mostly sunny skies. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Estimated Chance 1"+ Snowfall next 24 hours#Bellingham 15% shoreline, 25% otherwise— Bellingham Weather (@bhamweatherBham) December 21, 2017
Lake Whatcom 35%
Ferndale 19%
Lynden 28%
Blaine 15%
Sumas 35%
Maple Falls 50%
Deming 40%
Most Likely snow will be scattered in nature and new snowfall totals 0.1-0.5".
As of Thursday evening, Saturday calls for sunny skies with a high of 37, and overnight low of around 23.
Snow chances, of course, are on tap for Sunday (20 percent), and Christmas Day. Highs are expected to be in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the 20s.
Last Christmas measurements recorded from Bellingham International Airport placed the high at 35 degrees and a low of 25, with no precipitation.
Christmas day 2015 saw a “trace” of precipitation — with a high of 41 and low of 30, according to National Weather Service data.
Bellingham got the most snowfall of any Christmas Day since weather observations began in 1949 in 1971 – 8.4 inches (greatest snow depth of 6 inches also was recorded in 1971), according to the data.
