Crews lift a 24-foot boat that sunk Wednesday night at Squalicum Harbor

Salvage crews lifted a 24-foot boat Thursday that sunk the night before near Gate 9 in Squalicum Harbor.
A report about the boat came in at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Mike Hogan, spokesman for the Port of Bellingham.
“Right now, it’s being held up only by the dock lines,” Hogan said Thursday morning before the boat was lifted.
There were no injuries reported.
Never miss a local story.
Top to Bottom Diving & Marine Services of Bellingham pumped water out of the vessel and used air bladders to help float it, company owner Roger Schjelderup said.
“The main issue is just to contain oil, that’s the biggest deal,” he said. “Pretty much, that’s the only issue we have to deal with.”
The boat was towed to Seaview Boatyard.
The area around the boat was boomed off and absorbent pads put on the water to soak up fuel that may have spilled, although it wasn’t known Thursday how much that may have been.
What caused the boat to sink was still under investigation, said Ty Keltner, spokesman for the Washington State Department of Ecology.
“We’d like to remind boat owners to check on their vessel often in the winter,” Keltner said, “especially more frequently during stormy periods to make sure everything is OK.”
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
Comments