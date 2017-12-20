Ferndale Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying these two men suspected of trying to steal a car from a grocery parking lot.
Ferndale Police are asking for the public's help in identifying these two men suspected of trying to steal a car from a grocery parking lot.

Local

If you see these guys, call the cops

The Bellingham Herald Staff

December 20, 2017 11:37 AM

Ferndale Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding two men they say tried to steal a car last week.

They also released photos of the suspects.

Police were called to the Ferndale Grocery Outlet, 1750 Labounty Drive around 3 p.m. on Dec. 13.

There, a man told officers he had parked his car on the store’s lot earlier that day and returned to find the plastic covering around his vehicle’s steering column laying on the floor of the vehicle – and there were also several keys in the vehicle that does not belong to him.

Officers reviewed surveillance camera footage from the grocery store and saw two men sitting in a dark blue 1999 Chevy Lumina with an expired North Dakota license plate. It was parked next to the vehicle they allegedly attempted to steal, according to a Ferndale Police news release.

“One of the suspects gets out of the suspect vehicle and enters the victim vehicle through its driver’s side door,” said police Lt. Bill Hatchett.

The vehicle moved forward a bit but abruptly stopped – police said it was equipped with a kill-switch.

Police said the suspect inside that vehicle got out and got back in the Lumina, and the duo drove away, only to come back to the parking lot a few minutes later.

suspects2
Ferndale Police said this car, a dark blue 1999 Chevy Lumina – with an expired North Dakota license plate – was driven by the suspects of an attempted vehicle theft.
Ferndale Police Department Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

The pair went inside the grocery store, then back out without buying anything, police said in the news release. They got back in their Lumina and drove away.

Police described one of the men as white, bald or have very short hair, in his late 20s to early 30s and last seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. The other suspect has darker skin, same age range, short black hair, some facial hair and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

suspects3
Ferndale Police are asking for the public's help in identifying these two men suspected of trying to steal a car from a grocery parking lot.
Ferndale Police Department Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Those with any information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects can call Ferndale Police Detective Justin Pike at 360-483-5725 or jpike@ferndalepd.org.

