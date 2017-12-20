Ex-Skagit County deputy sentenced to prison

A former Skagit County sheriff’s deputy who pleaded guilty to an assault charge stemming from domestic violence has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports that 34-year-old Russell Christopher Whitmore was sentenced on Friday to nine months for his second-degree assault charge, plus three years for a firearm enhancement.
Whitmore is accused of assaulting his wife. He was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with two counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of second-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault with a weapon. All but one charge was dropped as a result of his plea deal.
Judge Dave Svaren gave Whitmore the maximum sentence for his charge.
Whitmore signed a 10-year no-contact order with his soon-to-be ex-wife.
