File McClatchy
File McClatchy

Local

Ex-Skagit County deputy sentenced to prison

Associated Press

December 20, 2017 08:56 AM

MOUNT VERNON

A former Skagit County sheriff’s deputy who pleaded guilty to an assault charge stemming from domestic violence has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports that 34-year-old Russell Christopher Whitmore was sentenced on Friday to nine months for his second-degree assault charge, plus three years for a firearm enhancement.

Whitmore is accused of assaulting his wife. He was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with two counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of second-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault with a weapon. All but one charge was dropped as a result of his plea deal.

Judge Dave Svaren gave Whitmore the maximum sentence for his charge.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Whitmore signed a 10-year no-contact order with his soon-to-be ex-wife.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Do you know the 12 days of a Whatcom County Christmas ?

    The Bellingham High Showstoppers sing the 12 days of a Whatcom County Christmas complete with salmon, eagles, paddle boards and Subarus.

Do you know the 12 days of a Whatcom County Christmas ?

Do you know the 12 days of a Whatcom County Christmas ? 0:52

Do you know the 12 days of a Whatcom County Christmas ?
Readers share some of their favorite Whatcom County photos 1:26

Readers share some of their favorite Whatcom County photos
'This is eye-opening: 7:17

'This is eye-opening:" Police discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County

View More Video