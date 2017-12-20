Mount Vernon shooting victim identified

The man who was fatally shot Sunday evening in Mount Vernon has been identified as 19-year-old Jose L. Zapata, according to the Skagit County Coroner’s Office.
Zapata’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, the office said. It has ruled his death a homicide.
Zapata’s body was found Sunday evening in the hallway of a business park near the intersection of East College Way and North LaVenture Road.
Hours later, a 20-year-old man was arrested in Bellingham in connection to Zapata’s death.
The man, who has not yet been charged, was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of second-degree murder and investigation of first-degree robbery.
