Meteorologists said to expect slippery road conditions Tuesday night and possibly into the Wednesday morning commute.
Local

Winter weather advisory in effect for Western Whatcom

The Bellingham Herald Staff

December 19, 2017 04:22 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Western Whatcom County including Bellingham, Blaine, Point Roberts, Ferndale, Lynden, Sumas and Sudden Valley until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Snow is expected with temperatures falling to around freezing Tuesday night – up to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected, according to the advisory.

There were several reports Tuesday afternoon of light snow in Lynden, Ferndale, and Blaine, with more areas reporting a combination of rain and light snow.

Meteorologists said to expect slippery road conditions Tuesday night and possibly into the Wednesday morning commute.

Overnight lows for Bellingham are forecast in the upper 20s. Sunny skies return Wednesday, with a high in the mid 30s and lows in the 20s.

There’s a 30 percent chance of snow Thursday, according to the weather service.

It’s a different story in the North Cascades – Mt. Baker Ski Area reported it received more than two feet of snow since Sunday, with more in the forecast. The snow level in the North Cascades could drop as low as 500 feet in some areas overnight, according to the weather service.

