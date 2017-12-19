Two dead in Cape Horn murder-suicide; Skagit Sheriff’s Office investigating

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide Monday night in the Cape Horn area of Concrete, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 41000 block of Cape Horn Drive around 8 p.m. on a report of gunshots at a home.
There, deputies found a 36-year-old woman dead inside the home. A 36-year-old man was found dead in the driveway, according to the news release.
Both appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds – and lived at the residence together, according to the release.
Never miss a local story.
Authorities said no suspects are being sought and there are no other victims.
The Skagit County Coroner’s office removed the bodies Tuesday morning. Information on the identities of the man and woman was not made immediately available.
Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt
Comments