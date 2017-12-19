File McClatchy
Sedro-Woolley woman killed after running red light, State Patrol says

The Bellingham Herald Staff

December 19, 2017 09:32 AM

BURLINGTON

A Sedro-Woolley woman was killed when her car ran a red light at the intersection of West Pulver Road and Highway 20 on Monday afternoon, about a half-mile west of Burlington.

Nena Rosalie Ortiz, 49, was northbound on Pulver Road in a 1997 Toyota Corolla at about 1:40 p.m. when she failed to stop at a red light. Her car hit a 2004 Honda Civic driven by Diane Elaine Eide, 66, of Blaine.

Gina Caryn Gillespie, 47, of Anacortes, was northbound on Highway 20 when her 2011 Acura MDX then hit Ortiz’s car.

Ortiz was not wearing a seat belt, according to Washington State Patrol.

Neither Eide or Gillespie were seriously injured.

