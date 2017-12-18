You can help train derailment’s injured with blood donation

Bloodworks Northwest issued an urgent appeal for donors Monday following the derailment of an Amtrak passenger train between Tacoma and Olympia.
Nearly 80 people were taken to local hospitals, making major demands on the community blood supply.
“Bloodworks has issued more than 150 units of blood to respond to emergency orders from hospitals receiving people injured in the tragedy, said Dr. James P. AuBuchon, president and CEO. Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia is among the South Sound hospital that rely on Bloodworks to supply blood.
AuBuchon said supplies for some blood types are at critical levels – just one- or two-day supply, compared to a normal four-day inventory. There is a special need for O-type blood, AB plasma and platelets but all donors are welcome.
“We need to replenish our supplies to meet the needs of injured people today, and in the days ahead, as well as to meet normal needs,” he said.
“We’re urging donors who have not donated recently to schedule an appointment as soon as they can at a donor center or mobile drive.”
Donor centers are open for extended hours this month. Information can be found at bloodworksnw.org. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at schedule.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7888.
The Bellingham Bloodworks site is at 410 W. Bakerview Road, No. 117. Call them at 360-671-8848. It is open until 4 p.m. today. It will be open Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Television reports earlier today said blood donors should go to Providence St. Peter Hospital. The hospital is not able to accept blood donations directly.
